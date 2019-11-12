Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Nicholas Cantera Obituary
Nicholas Cantera

Elkton, MD - Nicholas Cantera, age 97, of Elkton, MD, and Jackson, NJ, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 5, 1921, he was the son of the late Riziero and Luigina Genetti Cantera.

Mr. Cantera was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Cantera worked for E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Inc., while at the same time attending Drexel University and then transferring to University of Delaware in pursuit of an engineering degree. He was a member of the honorary engineering fraternity Tau Beta Pi, and ultimately graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1951. Upon graduation, he continued to work for the DuPont Company until his retirement in 1982.

Mr. Cantera had a strong belief in giving back to his community, performing a variety of volunteer work throughout his life. He was a Boy Scout and Sea Scout leader; served on the Board of Directors for the YMCA in Red Bank, NJ; was a volunteer firefighter for the Marlboro, NJ, fire department; and a member of American Legion Mason-Dixon Post #194, Rising Sun, MD. Mr. Cantera volunteered at the Hagley Museum archival library; Union Hospital Senior Day Care Center and Auxiliary; as well as countless hours at the Kemblesville United Methodist Church.

Mr. Cantera enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Orioles, and football on television, and bowling (up to the age of 90). He loved music of all sorts, but his favorite was Italian opera. An avid reader, he also enjoyed counted cross stitch. But more than anything, Mr. Cantera loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Jane Anne McClelland Cantera; children, Patricia L. Adams (Craig), Jackson, NJ, Keith A. Cantera (Wanda), and Kenneth L. Cantera (Paula), all of Elkton, MD; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cantera was preceded in death by his brother, Dante Cantera.

Funeral service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Private interment Kemblesville United Methodist Cemetery, Kemblesville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
