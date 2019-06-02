|
|
Nicholas D. Brown
Wilmington - Nicholas D. Brown, "Nick", age 40 of Wilmington, DE passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with brain cancer on May 30, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Joanne (Chelucci) and Harold W. Brown. He was a 1997 graduate of Howard High School. Nick had a quick and quirky sense of humor that put a smile on everyone's face. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and siblings who lovingly referred to him as "Kiki". In addition to his parents, Nick was predeceased by his younger brother, Alexander "Alex" Brown in March of 2019.
Nick is survived by his children, Nicholas D. Brown II, "Nicky" and Giada V. Brown of Wilmington, DE and her mother, Audrey Stevens of Wilmington, DE; his stepdaughter, Angelina Stevens; his sister, Deena G. Brown (Bill) of Wilmington, DE; his niece and nephews, Gabrielle, Logan and Tomas; his aunt, Donna Oullette; and a host of cousins and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12 P.M. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and Dupont Streets, Wilmington, DE 19805. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019