Nicholas G. Hatzis
Wilmington - On Sunday, September 29th, 2019, Nicholas George Hatzis, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away at age 80. Nicholas was born January 15th, 1939 in Nafpaktos, Greece. Nick overcame the hardships of his youth, growing up during World War II and the Greek Civil War. In 1959 he immigrated to New York City and realized the American dream. It was in New York he met his first wife, Demetra Selemeta. In 1961 he became a naturalized citizen and a very proud American. Nick and Demetra moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1962 and had two daughters, Eleni Hatzis-Schoch and Gigi Hatzis Clark.
He owned Interstate Wholesale Florist until he retired. Having lost his first wife to cancer, he was lucky enough to find love again and marry Katherine Annos Hatzis. They were able to enjoy 12 years of good health together until unfortunately Alzheimer's robbed them of the last eight years. Katherine was a compassionate and patient caregiver.
Nick had a lifelong childlike enthusiasm for all things mechanical. He enjoyed collecting construction equipment and running his properties. He liked to end every meeting with the phrase "God Bless America!"
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Georgia Hatzis, his sister Ermioni, and his first wife Demetra. He is survived by his wife Katherine, his siblings Thomas Hatzis (Bing) and Koula Bassiakos, his two children Eleni (Brent) and Gigi (Jan), his two stepdaughters, Liza Kritikos (Teddy) and Elaine Tchoulakian (Ray), and his grandchildren (listed in birth order), Demetra Hatzis-Schoch, George Hatzis-Schoch, Sophia Clark, Catharina Clark, Maria Kritikos, Joanna Clark, Sia Kritikos, and Nicholas Hatzis-Schoch.
Services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19806. Guests may pay their respects at the visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019