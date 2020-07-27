1/1
Nicholas George Peterson
Nicholas George Peterson

Newark - Nicholas Peterson, 22, passed away at home July 18, 2020. He was born in Newark, Delaware on November 14, 1997, the son of Paul G. and Carolyn A. Peterson.

Nicholas graduated with distinguished honors from Newark High School, Class of 2016. Nic's passion was sports. In his youth he swam on the Western YMCA Wahoo Swim Team and made the district championships in breaststroke. He played baseball with the Newark American Little League, winning the league championship twice. He also played travel baseball with the Delaware Vipers. In high school, Nic lettered in golf and played for the Yellow Jacket basketball team. Nic loved baseball; he could cite the statistics for any professional baseball player, past or present. The Phillies were Nic's favorite sports team and he attended the World Series Parade with his dad in 2008. His mom called him "Nikki Pete," and she would often tell him that he was her "best boy."

Nicholas was preceded in death by his Grandfathers: Hezekiah Chaney, Sr., John C. Nye, Walter G. Peterson; and his Uncle: Hezekiah Chaney, Jr.

Nicholas is survived by: His Parents; Sister: Llorin A. Peterson; Grandmothers: Mary E. Chaney, Gloria T. Nye, Carolyn Peterson; Aunts and Uncles: Donn G. Peterson, Jaffe B. Nye, Maureen and Rob Evans, Lily Sam, Hilda Joyce Chaney, Iris D. Chaney, Charles A. and Vern Chaney, Horace W. and Christine Chaney, Janet and Paul Yieh, Lee Plumlee.

"And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful." Rev. 21:5




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
