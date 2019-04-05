|
Nicholas Matthew Edward Murphy
Newark - Nicholas Matthew Edward Murphy, age 39, died suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Nick was predeceased by his infant daughter, Khylie Faith Murphy. He is survived by his parents, Martin and Jeannie (Foster) Murphy; his brother, Chris Murphy and his girlfriend Monica Buono; his sister, Angie Cosgrove; his nieces and nephews, Christian, Sean, Ethan, Erik, Katie, Adrian, Giuli, Enzo, Abby, Brody and Chase; as well as many family and friends and his beloved dog, Schmidt.
Family and friends may visit from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Monday, April 8 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Nick's Life will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019