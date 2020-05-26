Nicholas Pileggi
New Castle, DE - Nicholas Pileggi, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Marian (Grato) Pileggi, and the devoted husband of the late Barbara (Crockett) Pileggi.
Nick graduated from Salesianum High School in 1954, and for many years afterwards he was employed by Joseph Rizzo and Sons. Nick was a very good, kind, gentle, and humble person, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Nick is survived by his sisters, Theresa DiSimplico and Jo-Ann Pileggi; his brother, Rev. Francis Pileggi, OSFS. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Pileggi.
In accordance with current health directives regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Nicholas Pileggi to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, #102, Broomal, PA 19008, or to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.

Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.