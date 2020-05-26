Nicholas Pileggi
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Pileggi

New Castle, DE - Nicholas Pileggi, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Marian (Grato) Pileggi, and the devoted husband of the late Barbara (Crockett) Pileggi.

Nick graduated from Salesianum High School in 1954, and for many years afterwards he was employed by Joseph Rizzo and Sons. Nick was a very good, kind, gentle, and humble person, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Nick is survived by his sisters, Theresa DiSimplico and Jo-Ann Pileggi; his brother, Rev. Francis Pileggi, OSFS. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Pileggi.

In accordance with current health directives regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Nicholas Pileggi to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, #102, Broomal, PA 19008, or to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved