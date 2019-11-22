|
Nicholas S. Metaxotos
Wilmington - Nicholas S. Metaxotos, age 86, passed away on November 21, 2019 surrounded by his 2 daughters, Nicole and Athena Metaxotos.
He leaves behind his beloved daughters, Nicole (Paul) Metaxotos, Athena Metaxotos, adopted daughter Lori Goldsmith and Christiana Bucknam (Joe), 3 grandchildren, Joe Bucknam, Anthony Metaxotos (Melanie) and Eric Cherniski.
He was born in Kos, Greece and immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. Nicholas attended Warner Junior High School where he learned to read and write English. He attended Horology School and worked for Gordons Jewelers and Carl Doubet Jewelers. Nicholas opened his own business in 1972, Nicoles Jewelers on 9 th Street in Wilmington and retired in 1998. He was passionate about watch and clock making. Nicholas traveled the world with his beautiful wife Barbara and enjoyed the beach. He was a member of Ahepa at the Greek Church and he was involved in the creation of the Greek Festival in Wilmington, DE.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Media, PA 19063 where a visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Lombardy Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019