Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
30 E. Forge Road
Media, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
30 E. Forge Road
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Metaxotos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas S. Metaxotos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas S. Metaxotos Obituary
Nicholas S. Metaxotos

Wilmington - Nicholas S. Metaxotos, age 86, passed away on November 21, 2019 surrounded by his 2 daughters, Nicole and Athena Metaxotos.

He leaves behind his beloved daughters, Nicole (Paul) Metaxotos, Athena Metaxotos, adopted daughter Lori Goldsmith and Christiana Bucknam (Joe), 3 grandchildren, Joe Bucknam, Anthony Metaxotos (Melanie) and Eric Cherniski.

He was born in Kos, Greece and immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. Nicholas attended Warner Junior High School where he learned to read and write English. He attended Horology School and worked for Gordons Jewelers and Carl Doubet Jewelers. Nicholas opened his own business in 1972, Nicoles Jewelers on 9 th Street in Wilmington and retired in 1998. He was passionate about watch and clock making. Nicholas traveled the world with his beautiful wife Barbara and enjoyed the beach. He was a member of Ahepa at the Greek Church and he was involved in the creation of the Greek Festival in Wilmington, DE.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Media, PA 19063 where a visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Lombardy Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -