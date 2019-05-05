Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
All Saints Cemetery
Nicholas T. Sisofo Jr. Obituary
Nicholas T. Sisofo, Jr.

Wilmington - Nicholas T. Sisofo Jr., 78, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Nick was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth Sisofo. He was a graduate of Conrad High School and DeVry Technology Electronic Program in 1959.

Nick was a hard-working family man who worked for Penn Fruit, RCA, GE, Telanova, and his father's cleaners. Mr. Sisofo also owned his own telephone wiring systems company, which he operated with his son, Nick III. From 1960-1970, Mr. Sisofo was a member of the Army Reserves.

In his free time, Nick enjoyed seeing friends at the YMCA, gardening, skiing, and most importantly staying connected with his family members. Nick was proud of his grandchildren's academic achievements and often attended their athletic games

Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Linda; his children, Cynthia & Nick III; his grandchildren, Nick IV & Alyx Sisofo, Ashley & Michael Brown; and his siblings, Barbara Devlin & her husband Thomas, and Joseph and his wife Judith.

In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Hahn.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:30am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory can be made to the , 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019
