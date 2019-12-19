|
|
Nicole A. Solomon "Coey" Green
1984 - 2019
Nicole Akeema Solomon (Coey) was born December 12, 1984 to Yvonne Dill and Rodney Solomon. Nicole's family moved to the Ruth L. Bennett Homes when she was just a baby. She grew up and became friends with many people in the community. As a young girl, Nicole became a member of the Bennett High Steppers under the leadership of Ms. Carrington and the direction of Marci Davis. Nicole helped choregraph the moves precisely and was a mentor for the younger Bennett High Steppers.
Nicole was educated through the Chester Upland School District and a proud graduated of the class of 2003. Every year she looked forward to Homecoming. After high school Nicole started working part-time at the News Journal at the age of 18. Nicole's dedication and hard work advanced her career. She quickly went from part time, full time, and then landing her Leadership role as Lead Supervisor of night shift. Nicole was employed at the News Journal in New Castle for 17 years.
It was at the News Journal where she met Shawn Green in 2007. After, dating for a while Nicole was firm that Shawn needed to make the relationship more serious. Nicole's words were "What are we doing here" They married on September 12, 2015, from their union came three children, Kyrie, Ni'Shawn and Ni'Kyiah.
Nicole loved to shop and dine at fine restaurants and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She would often travel to various places around the country. Her favorite tourist place was Vegas. It was Nicole who would say let's go y'all, "I work too hard not to buy what I want" and would encourage anyone who went shopping with her with the words " just buy it, you work hard".
Nicole was admired and affectionately loved by all her nieces and nephews, she was known as the," Favorite Aunt". Nicole assisted and supported her family in various ways. Her favorite words were, "you cute".
She was preceded in death by her Father Rodney Solomon, Brother David J. Richardson, Maternal- Grandparents Martin Dill and Barbara Dill-Taylor, Paternal- Grandfather Robert Thomas, and Aunt Judith Dill.
Nicole leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Shawn Green, three children, Kyrie, Ni'Shawn, and Ni'kyiah. Mother Yvonne (Dill)Mitchell(Darryl), One brother Martin Solomon, Seven sisters Daron Richardson(Marvin), Rasheeda Myers (Michael), Saleena Williams(Lonnie)(Anthony), Lakeisha Solomon, Adrienne Solomon, Ashley Neurell(Shawn), Laneia Mitchell, Paternal Grandmother Alice Mosley, her darling mother-in-law Marlene Finney and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Service Information
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Bethany Baptist Church
1121 Tilghman Street
Chester, PA 19013
Arrangers: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, PC
925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013, 610-494-2961
Raphael M. Hunt Irving, Owner
Allen s. Jones, LFD
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019