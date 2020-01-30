Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Resources
Nicole Marie Oakes


1981 - 2020
Nicole Marie Oakes Obituary
Nicole Marie Oakes

Middletown - On January 26, 2020, a beautiful soul left this world to the next. Nicole M. Oakes, 38 of Middletown, DE was called Home this past Sunday. She dedicated her life to her children, family, and her love for music. Nicole believed that love should always be given to those who need it. When you think of Nicole, celebrate the good memories you have of her, remembering that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. A small flame of Nicole's light is within each and every person who had the joy to know her.



Nicole is survived by her precious children: Nicolas, Nevaeh, and Norah; her mother, Nancy Oakes (Bill Dube); her father, Johnny Neel (Christine); sisters, Altair Dube and Johnna Neel; grandparents: Robert Oakes (Kate) and Gail Neel; as well as uncles, aunts and cousins that she loved. Nicole was preceded in death by her Grandmother, Marie Oakes and Great Grandmom, Ruth Oakes.



Family and friends are invited to visitations on Monday evening, February 3 from 6-8 PM and again on Tuesday, February 4 from 10:30 AM until Noon at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Nicole's life will be held at the funeral home at noon on February 4. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Facebook GoFundMe page set up to benefit Nicole's children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-mother-daughter-and-friend-nicole-oakes

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
