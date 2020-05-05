Nicole McMinn
Newark - Nicole "Colie" P. McMinn, age 39, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date once the quarantine restrictions are lifted. The family requests that all flowers be saved for the memorial service.
Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020.