Nicole McMinn
1980 - 2020
Nicole McMinn

Newark - Nicole "Colie" P. McMinn, age 39, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date once the quarantine restrictions are lifted. The family requests that all flowers be saved for the memorial service.




Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
My condolences to out to her family and children. This is a sad loss. Rest easy my friend.
Kricket
May 5, 2020
R.I.P. sweetheart Keep shining
Patty Rholetter
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Juanita Laird
Friend
May 5, 2020
You definitely had a heart of gold and always smiling no matter how bad or good something was u was still smiling rest easy Nicole and please keep a eye on jimmy cause he really needs u to give him a sign that ur still with him. I remember the first time I met u was when my uncle wade jimmy n u came to my moms house to dj my mom n step dad reunited wedding vowels and even then u was smiling
Melissa DanleyFernandez
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Rest in peace McMinn... Until we meet again.
Casey Swain
Friend
May 5, 2020
We are all going to miss you ❤Cant believe I am writing this write now may you forever Rest In Peace. You will always be in our memories and hearts
Maria Dejesus-Gutierrez
Friend
May 5, 2020
I didnt know her that well but she was always there when I needed a friend to talk to or advice on anything! Im praying for her kids and family! But shes in a better place and will always be in our hearts!
Sean Griffith
Friend
May 5, 2020
My prayers and blessings go out to the family, and especially my granddaughter Alyssa.
Douglas Vass
May 5, 2020
My heart goes out to the family, especially my granddaughter Alyssa, may God give you peace.
Donna McGovern
Family
May 5, 2020
Linda and Harry I am sooo sorry! I just saw this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the whole family. Love you, Marie Farley.
Marie Farley
Friend
May 5, 2020
Nicole was unique to say the least. She never held back and always spoke her mind, regardless of what anyone else thought. Her love for family and how proud she was of her children was unquestionable. My prayers are with all those affected by her passing.
John McConnell
Friend
May 5, 2020
Life here is a little less beautiful and entertaining now that you went home to be with the Lord! You will always be in everyone's hearts! Love you! Until we meet again I'll cherish our memories.
Jessica Ebright
Friend
May 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Crystal Roderick
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
Nicole was full of life always laughing and having fun ,always there when you needed to talk just fun to be around always helping she will be missed dearly,R.i.P.colie
Kathy Hewett
Friend
May 4, 2020
So sorry you're gone
you will be missed dearly crazy girl tell it like it is kept it real to the end love you chick
Stacey Spory
Friend
May 4, 2020
Nicole you were an amazing friend. You knew how to make everyone feel better when they thought they'd never smile again! I'll never forget all you did for me, especially when I lost Apollo. There will never be another like you! My prayers and condolences to your family.
Sabrina Tavares
Friend
May 4, 2020
Sadly missed along life's way,
quietly remembered every day...
No longer in our life to share,
but in our hearts, you're always there..
May you Fly High with the Angels
Misty and Noah Wright
Friend
May 4, 2020
My heart felt sorrow goes out all of us. To James My The Lord comfort you in some measure.
I cannot believe that we've all been deprived of the antics of "The Adventures of Colie and Hollywood "
But there are many memories that it could fill quite a few books. There will never be another like Colie,she was 100% genuine. Thank you Colie for being a beautiful person who showed the world what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan!
Gerri Barnett
Family
May 4, 2020
Jesse Woodie
May 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Nicole was a beautiful person and friend. My thoughts and prayers with you all.
Emily Martin
Friend
May 4, 2020
You are a true soul. I am thinking of your family. Rest In Peace beautiful!
Courtney Thomas
Friend
May 4, 2020
Mike Miranda
Friend
May 4, 2020
Going to miss you girl!! Rest easy ❤
Kristy Hattaway
Friend
May 4, 2020
Nichole was one unpredictable girl, never a dull moment for sure. We will miss her at the cookouts, at the pond fishing, posting her countless pictures of herself and Jimmy her love. Hugs and kisses till we meet again. Aunt Denise
Denise Jacobs
Family
May 4, 2020
this still doesnt feel real to me.. first mommy then you. you always took care of me like i was your own and loved me and my mom so much. we have so many memories that Ill carry on for my whole life. i hope you and mommy are watching me and lyss, we need yall more then ever rn. I love you aunt colie.
Dezi
Family
May 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all family and friends. Colie was an amazing thoughtful person that I have known for years, although I live in Florida now we still kept in touch and football season was are favorite time to talk crap she loved her eagles and got on me about my cowboys it was all fun and games. I will miss those conversations and seeing all her post about her daughter and step children. GOD Bless everyone and R.I.P. Colie you will be deeply missed. ♡♡♡
Leah Deyarmin
Family
May 4, 2020
Nicole you were truly one of a kind! When you were someones friend you truly were someones friend! You will be missed by so many friends and loved ones it is still hard to believe that you are not here with us, but I know in my heart you will be looking over all of your family and loved ones.
Dan Stein
Friend
May 4, 2020
R.I.P nicole and I know you will look over my cousin❤
Lewis Johns
Family
May 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Melanie Hurlock
Friend
May 4, 2020
Colie This One Hurts My Heart!! You Were An Awesome Person & A Great Friend !! My Heart Goes Out To Your Family Esp Your Daughter & James I Will Keep Them In My Thoughts & Prayers!! Love you & Miss you!!❤
Tiffany Krystopolski
Friend
May 4, 2020
Im sorry for this tremendous lost for ur family,I pray for ur strength threw this Very Trying Time...From my Family to Yours,our Deepest condolences..Alex Dunbar&Family
Alex Dunbar
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
Nicole you were always such an amazing friend this just still don't seem real but we know your watching from above and out of pain now love. I can say you were one of my closest if not best friends and I miss you so much I'll always cherish the memories we had over the years. Rip Beautiful Nicole "Colie" see ya on the other side babe
Tamara Sochia
Friend
