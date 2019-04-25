|
Nikki Samura Walker-Sherman
Wilmington - Nikki Samura Walker-Sherman, passed away April 19, 2019 at her home in Wilmington, DE. She was a beloved mother, sister, and daughter. Her life was dedicated to helping others none more than her 3 surviving children El-Amin, Samiyah, and Nasira Sherman. She was predeceased by her mother Cathy Long and survived by her parents William Walker Sr. and Cherry Walker. She also leaves behind older brother Malcolm Street, older sisters Kenya Foster and Kim Smith, younger brothers William Walker Jr., Cory Walker, Richard Walker IV, and younger sister Sheashia Walker. She was loved by all that knew her, due to her kind heart and loving nature. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 Sharon Temple S.D.A church 2001 Washington St. viewing 6pm service 7pm. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019