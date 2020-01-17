Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Newark Baptist Church
6011 Telegraph Rd.
Elkton, MD
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Newark Baptist Church
6011 Telegraph Rd.
Elkton, MD
Elkton, MD - Nina Maye Baughman, age 88, of Elkton, MD, daughter of the late Marvin and Bonnie Hill, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Nina was the matriarch of the family and her lifelong passion was loving and caring for her family. She was the last surviving member of her family generation.

Nina is survived by her sons, Brock Baughman (Kathy) and Baron Baughman; daughters, Becky Kula (Jim) and Beth May (Gary); 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lee Mack Baughman who was founder of Newark Baptist Church and former pastor of New Castle Baptist Church; and 8 siblings.

A visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5-6:30 PM at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Rd., Elkton, MD 21921 followed by a service in celebration of Nina's life at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
