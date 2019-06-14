Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Noreen S. (Lambert) Creswell


Noreen S. (Lambert) Creswell Obituary
Noreen S. (Lambert) Creswell

Newark - Noreen S. (Lambert) Creswell, age 67, of Newark, DE, passed away at Governor Bacon Health Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 20, 1952, she was a daughter of Velma M. (Carroll) and the late Captain Roy R. Lambert. Noreen worked as a clerical supervisor with Christiana Care Hospital in Newark.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Velma G. Wolford. Noreen is survived by her mother, Velma Lambert; daughter, Heather Stetina (Brian); sister, Linda Lindale (Harry); and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019
