Norma D. Uischner
Wilmington - Norma D. Uischner, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Norma graduated from Chincoteague High School and went on to earn a secretarial degree from Beacom College. She worked at Hercules until she became a stay-at-home mom and raised her daughter in Cumberland, MD. After the death of her husband, Norma returned to Wilmington and her work at Hercules. She was a member of St. Paul's UMC church. Norma was an avid bowler who also enjoyed golfing, knitting, and playing bridge. She will be deeply missed.
Norma is survived by her son-in-law, Jim Kuykendall; step-grandchildren, Dwayne and Josh; nephews, Robert Cann and Earl Watson III; and niece, Linda Parks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Agnes Davis; husband, Marc Uischner; daughter, Susan Kuykendall; and sisters, Roberta Watson (Earl, Jr.) and Louise Cann (Howard).
A visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Norma's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at Ivy Gables for their kind and compassionate care given to Norma. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019