New Castle - Norma (Nora) passed away on Wed., May 6, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly J. and David Ross; her grandson and grandson-in-law, Kevin Barry and Thomas Hurd; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Denise and Patrick Clapp; and her great-granddaughters Emma and Molly Clapp. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Castelbaum. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Dennis; and mother, Ann Bycroft, with whom we pray she is with now. Nora's final years were spent in Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation. Her family is eternally grateful for their care and support.

All services for Nora will be private. For a full obituary please visit delawarefuneral.com






Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
