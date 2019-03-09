Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
501 Duncan Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Guessford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Elizabeth Guessford


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Elizabeth Guessford Obituary
Norma Elizabeth Guessford

Claymont - Norma Elizabeth (Marryott) Guessford, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 5 with her granddaughters at her side. Norma was born on September 28, 1924 to Addie (Williams) and Emery Howard Marryott in Camden, New Jersey. She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (William) Hurley; her grandchildren Teresa, Dawn, Lori, Susan, Kathy, Jesse and Kim. Norma, or "Mom Mom" as everyone called her, loved being surrounded by her family and was very proud to have so many grandchildren (7), great-grands (19), and great-greats (8) with another on the way!

Norma came to Wilmington as a young girl and graduated from Brown Vocational where she studied Culinary Arts. She worked at Wilmington Trust before starting her family. Norma loved to cook and bake. She was very creative and easily made friends. She resided in Arden for most of her adult life until moving to the B'Nai Brith Apts. Mom Mom was a very strong woman and great role model for her family. She survived a rough childhood, took care of her family while Pop Pop served in two wars and his subsequent career as a Wilmington Police Officer, the loss of multiple family members, and a multitude of health issues. Her longtime family doctor (she was his very first patient and remained with him until he retired) teased her by calling her a "Walking Medical Encyclopedia." Norma valued her independence and lived that way until early December 2018 at which point she resided at Cadia Silverside Rehab Center.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Frank B, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage, her daughter Audrey Johnson (Larry), her son Frank W (Sharon), and her granddaughter Deborah (Hurley) Pintof.

A Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 501 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. where Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until12:30 p.m. Burial will be private.

To offer condolences, visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now