Norma Elizabeth Guessford
Claymont - Norma Elizabeth (Marryott) Guessford, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 5 with her granddaughters at her side. Norma was born on September 28, 1924 to Addie (Williams) and Emery Howard Marryott in Camden, New Jersey. She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (William) Hurley; her grandchildren Teresa, Dawn, Lori, Susan, Kathy, Jesse and Kim. Norma, or "Mom Mom" as everyone called her, loved being surrounded by her family and was very proud to have so many grandchildren (7), great-grands (19), and great-greats (8) with another on the way!
Norma came to Wilmington as a young girl and graduated from Brown Vocational where she studied Culinary Arts. She worked at Wilmington Trust before starting her family. Norma loved to cook and bake. She was very creative and easily made friends. She resided in Arden for most of her adult life until moving to the B'Nai Brith Apts. Mom Mom was a very strong woman and great role model for her family. She survived a rough childhood, took care of her family while Pop Pop served in two wars and his subsequent career as a Wilmington Police Officer, the loss of multiple family members, and a multitude of health issues. Her longtime family doctor (she was his very first patient and remained with him until he retired) teased her by calling her a "Walking Medical Encyclopedia." Norma valued her independence and lived that way until early December 2018 at which point she resided at Cadia Silverside Rehab Center.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Frank B, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage, her daughter Audrey Johnson (Larry), her son Frank W (Sharon), and her granddaughter Deborah (Hurley) Pintof.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 501 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. where Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until12:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
