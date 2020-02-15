|
Norma J. Schuyler
Lewes, DE - Norma J. (Laws) Schuyler of Lewes, DE, age 83, joined her husband, Pete Schuyler, in eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Norma was born on January 3, 1937, in Glasgow, DE, to the late Julian Laws and Flora (Rickards) Laws.
Norma is survived by her daughters: Valarie J. Jones and her husband, Michael, and Julie Ann Rentz and her husband, Bob; grandchildren: Michael John Jones II and his wife, Deanna, and Heather Ann Panichelli and her husband Christopher; great grandchildren: Codie Pyle, Scott Panichelli, and Charli Jane Panichelli. In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Peter J. Schuyler; brother, Edward J. Laws; brother, James C. Laws; brother, Raymond C. Laws; and sister, Louise Laws Press.
A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE, 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held after services at St. Georges Cemetery. For online condolences or see the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020