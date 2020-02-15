Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. George's Cemetery
Kirkwood - St.George's Road
St. George's , DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Schuyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Schuyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma J. Schuyler Obituary
Norma J. Schuyler

Lewes, DE - Norma J. (Laws) Schuyler of Lewes, DE, age 83, joined her husband, Pete Schuyler, in eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Norma was born on January 3, 1937, in Glasgow, DE, to the late Julian Laws and Flora (Rickards) Laws.

Norma is survived by her daughters: Valarie J. Jones and her husband, Michael, and Julie Ann Rentz and her husband, Bob; grandchildren: Michael John Jones II and his wife, Deanna, and Heather Ann Panichelli and her husband Christopher; great grandchildren: Codie Pyle, Scott Panichelli, and Charli Jane Panichelli. In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Peter J. Schuyler; brother, Edward J. Laws; brother, James C. Laws; brother, Raymond C. Laws; and sister, Louise Laws Press.

A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE, 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held after services at St. Georges Cemetery. For online condolences or see the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -