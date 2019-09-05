|
Norma Jean Williamson
New Castle - Norma Jean Williamson, age 86, passed away on August 31, 2019.
Jean was a 1951 graduate of William Penn High School. She worked for the New Castle City Government as council secretary for many years before retiring in 2006. She also worked for 22 years in the 60's and 70's for Quillen Brother Ford. Jean was a member of the New Castle United Methodist Church and the Red Hats and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lewis Williamson in 2006; her parents, Norman and Katie Calloway and her brothers, Dan, Jim and Ron Calloway.
Survivors include her son, Curtis Williamson (Laurie); her daughter, Terri Otto (Randy); her grandchildren, Chris, Jen, Curtis, Jr, and Becky; and her great grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Liam, Lilly, Finn and Ollie.
Funeral Services will be at 1pm on Monday, September 9 at Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Glebe Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care of Jean at Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the New Castle United Methodist Church, 510 Delaware St, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019