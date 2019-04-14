Resources
Wilmington - Norma Craig (1923-2019), was born in Morgantown, WV, the only child of Clyde B. Jenni and Gladys Barker Jenni. Clyde taught at the University of West Virginia before their move to Ridley Park, PA, where Norma graduated from high school.

Norma graduated from Douglass College, and attended graduate school at Ohio State University, where she met her husband, Raymond A. Craig, who obtained a PhD. in Chemistry. He was employed by Dupont Co. and they lived in Wilmington; Kinston, NC; Waynesboro, VA; and Geneva, Switzerland. Raymond died in 2009.

Norma is survived by her children, Susan Craig, Jim Craig and his wife Kathy Kwiatkowski, and Caroline Craig, as well as by her grandchildren, Christopher Lake, Samuel Craig, and Julia Lake. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice, at 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
