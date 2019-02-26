|
Norma L. Breit
Fort Lee, NJ - Norma Olivere Breit, age 88, of Fort Lee, NJ and formerly of Wilmington, DE, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife to the late Fred Breit. She was also predeceased by her brother Raymond. She was a loving mother to Gil and his wife Rica and cherished sister to brothers Richard L. and his wife Anne and Ron and his wife Joan.
After growing up in Wilmington, DE, Norma relocated to New York City in the late 1940s to pursue a modeling career in the Garment Center of Seventh Ave. She spent nearly 20 years as a fashion model for Abe Schrader Corp., where she eventually met and married her husband Fred. After the birth of their only child, they moved to Fort Lee where she enjoyed the next 50 years of her life as a loving mother, dedicated wife, and devoted homemaker. Norma was endearingly warmhearted and blessed with many dear friends throughout her life. She always remained extremely fond of her roots in Wilmington and was a cherished sister to her Olivere brothers and sisters-in-law, and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Patti and Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's name to: The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, 4601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 or online at www.beaubidenfoundation.org/normaoliverebreit. Her family will also plan a celebration of Norma's life to be held in Wilmington, DE, on a future date to be announced.
For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019