Norma L. Hagan
Wilmington - Daughter of the late Catherine (McCaffery) and Albert Peterman of Milford, Delaware and wife of the late James A. Hagan, Jr. of Wilmington, Delaware. Norma passed peacefully at The Summit in Hockessin, Delaware.
Norma was a graduate of. St. Elizabeth High School and the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital and then with the Wilmington City Board of Health and in Private Duty. Following the death of her husband in 1988 she worked as a para-professional with the Meadowood Program in the Red Clay School District.
Norma and Jim raised a Family of six children, four sons and two daughters, their last child Terry was born with Downs Syndrome. Norma was a strong advocate for her son Terry to ensure he lived a full life. She partnered with other parents in Delaware to lobby local legislatures to ensure equal opportunities for education, employment and housing for individuals with Downs. Norma spent countless hours volunteering with Delaware Special Olympics
. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and supported her children and grandchildren in their various pursuits. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling, quilting, reading and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Norma was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, sister daughter, friend and neighbor. She was a generous, gentle, compassionate and kind person who greeted the world with love in her eyes and supported her family through all of life's ups and downs.
She is survived by her brothers Rev. Thomas Peterman, Bill Peterman; sister, Kay Prettyman; children and their spouses James and Janet Hagan, Daniel Hagan, Thomas Hagan, Eileen and Alan Czerwinski, Cecilia Hoover, and Terrence Hagan; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth R.C. Church, 809 S. Broom St., Wilm., DE, on Friday, Oct 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Interment will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Special Olympics
Delaware.