Norma Lee Delcoglin
Wilmington, DE - Norma Lee Delcoglin, age 87, died at her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Norma, along with her husband, owned and operated Augie's Glass in Elsmere for many years. She was a passionate football fan and loved the Green Bay Packers.
Norma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Augustine Del Cogliano; her daughters, Debra Price (Brian), Lisa Steele, and Donna Moore (Carl); her grandchildren, August Chiczewski, Stefan Chiczewski (Jennifer), and Wesley Steele; her great grandson, Leo Chiczewski. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia Spruance and Diane Byers (Fred); her brother, Rudy Conley.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.delawarehumane.org
).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com