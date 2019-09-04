|
|
Norma Mercante, age 97, died peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the Kutz Home, her residence since March of this year. She is the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Nicoletta Mercante.
She is predeceased by her brothers John and Vincent Mercante and her sister Angela Lea. She is survived by her sister Mary King and her nieces and nephews and their families: F. Deborah Abbott, Roberta Lea, Sharon Mercante, Jacqueline Francia, Nicole Guariano, Deborah Mercante, and V. James, John, Eugene, Charles, Anthony, William, and Vincent Mercante.
Ms. Mercante was part of the "Old Guard" of Blue Cross and Blue Shield having retired after 33 years of service. She delighted in solving crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble and she kept up a decades-long rivalry with her sister Angela for who could solve the daily cryptogram faster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30pm, Friday, September 6th 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE 19805. Visitation starting at 12:30pm. Burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019