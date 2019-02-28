Norma O. Stephenson



Newark - Passed on February 25th, with the same peace and grace in which she lived during her 78 years.



Norma was born in El Paso, TX and attended El Paso High School and moved to Newark, NJ where she worked as Assistant to the Chief of Police. After marrying Leroy Stephenson, Norma put all of her energies into raising their three children. When the family moved to Newark, Delaware, Norma returned to work and retired from MBNA America after many years of service. Her children matured, but her "family" never dwindled in size because Norma's world was always expanding with friends and neighbors who looked to her for spiritual guidance and motherly comfort. Their circle of love seamlessly surrounded her in preparation for her final journey into the arms of her Heavenly Father.



She is survived by sons, Lee M. Stephenson (Nancy Turner) and Jason M. Stephenson of Newark; daughter, Sandra M. Stephenson and her grandsons Trey Jones and Leon Smith; her sister Delia Green in Walsenburg, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by loving parents, Braulio Orozco and Lucretia Orozco of El Paso, TX and siblings: Angelina Orozco, Braulio Orozco, Jr. and Sandra Harvey.



Norma will be always remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping others. She leaves us rich in memories.



A service, celebrating her life, will be held at Ogletown Baptist Church, 316 Red Mill Rd, Newark, DE 19713 on March 1, 2019 with family fellowship beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her dear friends, Michelle Johnson and Marianne Palacio of Newark, Delaware who were tirelessly by her side during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to .



