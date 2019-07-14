|
Norma R. Fasbenner
Melbourne, FL - Norma Rose (Casselberry) Fasbenner, a longtime resident of Delaware, passed away at her home in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Norma was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1924, daughter of the late Russell and Katherine (Lober) Casselberry. She worked at the University of Delaware for many years and retired as office manager of the security office. Norma attended St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Newark until she moved to Florida and then attended Pineda Presbyterian Church in Melbourne. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, reading her daily Guide Post, and most of all, being in the company of her beloved family. Family was most important to her and she loved everyone dearly.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Kathy Glines (Gary) of Melbourne, Florida and Norma "Gay" Beaston (Donald) of Wilmington, Delaware; 6 grandchildren, Doug Glines, Kathy Doran (Greg), Kevin Glines (Laura), Kristen Colangelo (Mike), and Megan Fasbenner. Also, surviving are 11 great grandchildren; her sister, JoAnn (Bill); sister in-laws (actually they are considered sisters), Betty (Dave), Ginnie (Wil), Helen (David), Carol (Russ), Carolyn, Susie (Larry); and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, John Fasbenner; and grandson Matthew Krug.
A visitation will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, July 20 from 9:00-10:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Matthew Krug Foundation, 2624 Whitman Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal from July 14 to July 18, 2019