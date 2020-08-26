1/1
Normajean Parlin
1931 - 2020
Normajean Parlin

Wilmington - Normajean Parlin, 89, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Walworth, WI, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at Ingleside Assisted Living with her loving family by her side.

After graduating from high school, Normajean earned a Bachelor's Degree while attending school in Bradenton, FL. Throughout her career, she worked her way up to becoming a Comptroller. She also spent time helping others make positive changes in their lives as a Crisis Center Case Manager at Glen Oaks Hospital.

In her spare time, Normajean loved sewing, gardening, baking and she was a member of a Bridge Club. She also enjoyed playing tennis and was active in her local Senior Center. She was a woman of a faith and valued going to church on Sundays. Most of all, Normajean loved spending time with her family and her friends.

Normajean was predeceased by Alfred Dietzel, Rob Parlin and Kenneth Babcock.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy McKnelly of Landenberg, PA, Debbie Longacre of Wilmington, DE; her grandchildren, Christy Sullivan, Tim McKnelly, Jennifer Marino, and Austin Longacre; her great grandchildren, Wyatt and Emma Cadoret; her nephew, Bob Babcock; and her niece, Bev Hunt.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 beginning at 10:00AM at Sycamore Hill Church, 505 Schoolhouse Road, Hockessin, DE 19707. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00AM.

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sycamore Hill Church
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sycamore Hill Church
