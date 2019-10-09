|
Norman Balot
Louisville, KY - Norman Balot, age 86, died on September 30, 2019. Born on December 21, 1932, in New York, NY, Norman was the second child of Irving Balot and Esther Bicks Balot.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Joan (Britt) Balot; son Greg Balot (wife Kris Balot) of Polk City, FL; son Randy Balot of Asheville, NC; stepdaughter Susanne Howe (partner Larry Magnes) of Louisville, KY; stepdaughter Melissa Milby (husband Perry Milby) of Bowling Green, KY; brother Charles Balot (wife Sharon Balot) of Los Angeles, CA; sister Celeste Balot Rusin (husband John Rusin) of Toms River, NJ; sister-in-law Judith Balot of Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren Kelly Howe, Ryan Howe, Christopher Balot, Andrew Balot, Megan Balot, and Michael Balot; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Edwin Balot, his sister Marion Horowitz, and his granddaughter Crystal Love.
Norman received his bachelor's degree from City College of New York (now CUNY) and a master's degree from Columbia University. A trained psychologist, he eventually became the Director of the Division for the Visually Impaired for the State of Delaware. After Norman retired and moved to Louisville, he continued his advocacy work on the boards of Visually Impaired Preschool Services, Seven Counties Services, and TARC3 Parantransit Service and as an administrative hearing officer for the Kentucky Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Blind Services Division.
Norman was an intercollegiate wrestling champion (undefeated in his final year at CCNY), a 1996 Olympic torch relay runner, a master bridge player, a member of the St. Matthews Lions Club, and a skilled piano tuner. Norman will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Thank you to the staff of Treyton Oak Towers and Hosparus of Louisville for their care and support.
A Memorial Reception and Service will be held at Treyton Oak Towers, 211 W. Oak St., Louisville, KY, on November 9, 2019 (reception: 2-5 PM; memorial service: 5 PM). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to () or Ski for Light (https://www.sfl.org/).
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019