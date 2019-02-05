Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Wilmington - Norman E. Johnsen, Sr., 87, of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice.

Norman was born in Upper Darby, Pa. The son of the late Mary (Revell) and Bernard Johnsen. He served his country in the U. S. Army stationed in Berlin during occupation after WW11 and worked as a machine operator supervisor for National Volcanized Fiber (NVF). After retiring, he worked part-time for Sears. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Gibson) Johnsen in 2007, his 6 sisters and 5 brothers and numerous neices and nephews.

Norman is survived by his daughters Patricia, Dorothy, Tina, his son Norman Jr., his 6 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren.

FLY EAGLES FLY

Friends may call at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 PM, where a service will begin at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice c/o St. Francis Hospital 701 N. Clayton Street Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
