Norman Edward Krauss
Wilmington - Norman Edward Krauss, age 84, died on September 26, 2020.
Norm is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Patricia Ann (May); seven children: MaryKathryn Doheny, Nanette (James) Beckert, Paul (Sybil) Krauss, Gregory (Laurie) Krauss, Melissa Krauss, Steven Krauss, and Melinda (Christopher) Lister; 24 grandchildren: Thomas (Danielle) Doheny, Ryan (Keegan) Doheny, Patricia (Michael) Chisam, and Kathryn Doheny; Steven (Angela) Beckert, Caeli (Joseph) Lanzilotti, Maria Beckert, and Michael Beckert; Samantha Krauss, Cortney (Scott) Leezer, Kristina (Brian) Barbera, and Sarah (Ryan) Protzko; Alyssa (John) Cogill, Michael (Leah) Krauss, Amanda Krauss, Patrick Norman (Jessica) Krauss and Abigail (Ryan) Meder; Jude Krauss, Benjamin Krauss, and Ella Krauss; and Jack Lister, Madelyn Lister, Olivia Lister, and Amelia Lister; and 13 (and counting) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Krauss Foley (Joel Richert). Norm was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Edna (Foser) Krauss.
Norm was born and raised in Buffalo, NY, was graduated from Canisius High School ('53), and was graduated from the University of Notre Dame with degrees in Chemistry ('57) and Chemical Engineering ('58). He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He served active duty in the United States Army including as an Ordinance Officer in Aberdeen, MD and served in the reserves in the 401st Civil Affairs Division in Rochester, NY until 1968. Norm began his career with E.I. DuPont de Nemours in 1958 in Rochester's Photo Products Department before being transferred to Wilmington in 1968. At DuPont he had numerous roles in the Wilmington area including General Superintendent for Organic Chemicals at Chambers Works, NJ; Manufacturing Manager for Industrial Chemicals in Wilmington; and Manager of Jackson Laboratory, Chemicals & Pigments Research and Development in Deepwater, NJ.
Norm was the first Parish Council President of Church of the Holy Child Parish, and worked closely with then-Bishop Thomas J. Mardaga and then-Pastor Charles W. Paris to build the Church on Naamans Road. Norm was also a long time lay reader at Holy Child.
His children still chuckle about dad's request for "just 15 minutes of your time" before being enlisted to do daylong yard work or home improvement projects. The grandchildren cherish memories of him scooping the surprise flavor-of-the-day at his 3 PM poolside ice cream bar, all the better if "Sundays With Sinatra" was playing in the background.
The family thanks Cadia Healthcare Silverside for the kind and compassionate care he received during the past 18 months.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday evening October 1st from 6 PM to 8 PM at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington on Friday October 2nd at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Outreach (4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington), Archmere Academy (www.archmereacademy.com/advancement/make-a-gift
), Ursuline Academy (https://www.ursuline.org/support
), or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(www.michaeljfox.org
).
