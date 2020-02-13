|
Norman Ingham
Newark - Norman Ingham, age 96, died on February 12, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Yorkshire, England, on December 2, 1923, he was the son of the late Herbert and Lena Ingham, but spent most of his young life in the London area. He served his country in WW II as a pilot in the Royal Air Force. On returning to Britain in 1945, he met the love of his life Myra. They were married on November 22, 1947, and were together until her death in February, 2002.
Norman worked as an engineer in the auto industry for 36 years. He started working for the Ford Motor Company in England in 1950. After his move to Canada in 1957, he joined the Ford Motor Company in Oakville, Ontario. In 1962, Norman came to the United States to work for the Chrysler Corporation as a body shop tool and process engineer until his retirement in 1986.
After retirement, Norman and Myra travelled the world. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a tour of South Africa. A trip to London and Paris in 2000 would to be their last trip together before Myra's sickness intervened.
In his retirement years, Norman learned the art of pottery at the Absalom Jones Art Studio in Belvedere. He met a great group of people, who were to become his friends and his second family. At pottery, he met his great friend and companion, Brenda, with whom he shared many great times and laughs.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Myra (Younger) Ingham; sister, Audrey Atkinson; and grandson, Andrew Michael Chandler. He is survived by his two daughters, Lesley Sparks (Edwin) of Middletown and Alison Chandler (Robert) of Newark with whom he lived; four grandchildren, Heather Brown (Jeffrey) of Christiana, Michael Sparks (Sandra) of Bear, Brian Chandler (Angela Wang) of Atlanta, and Jason Chandler of Newark; and nephews and nieces in England.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gary Beste and Dr. Demetrios Agriantonis, who took amazing care of Norman throughout his years. Thanks also go to the compassionate people of Seasons Hospice and Home Instead, who helped care for him during his last days.
In Norman's own words: "No flowers, no service, just think of me now and then."
Donations in his honor can be made to the Absalom Jones Art Studio, payable to Brenda B. Kingham, PO Box 332, Kemblesville, PA 19347.
