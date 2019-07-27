|
|
Norman Junius Parker
- - A Servant Leader
"A limb has fallen from our family tree"
Norman Junius Parker made his debut into the world on Thursday, October 3, 1935 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was the eldest son of Cleo and Norman Parker, Sr. Ultimately, Norman would bond with two brothers (deceased) and two sisters (deceased) with whom he made many memories until both his elder sister and younger brother passed away earlier this year.
The Parker family was close knit and believed in serving God, serving children and serving to meet the needs of others. The Parker family moved to Hampton, Virginia when Norman was 9- years old. It was in Hampton that Norman received his elementary and secondary education and excelled as a student. After graduating high school, he was accepted to the nations first, historically black college and university, Cheyney State Teachers College, in Pennsylvania.
However, the United States government had other plans for Norman and drafted him into the United States Army where he served with excellence and received an honorable discharge.
After his military discharge, Norman immediately began taking classes at Cheyney State Teachers College and was awarded a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1967. Next, Norman attended Temple University where he advanced his knowledge of reading and reading pedagogy for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade and was awarded a Master of Education degree. Norman worked full time while taking classes so that he could help support his younger siblings who were progressing through their secondary education.
Norman served the State of Delaware and Federal Programs with distinction for 33 years. He began his career with a desire to teach children whose lives were adversely impacted by poverty, so he started teaching children to read in the cities of Chester Pennsylvania and Wilmington, Delaware.
Moreover, Norman adhered to the late Dr. Martin Luther King's persistent question "What are you doing for others?" He answered this question, time and time again, by teaching, tutoring, and training children up "the way they should go", both inside and outside of the classroom. Subsequently, Norman was asked to serve as a Supervisor and then asked to serve as the Director of the Title 1 Reading Program in the Christina School District. This program placed 200 reading teachers under his leadership. He retired from the Christina School District in 1996.
Norman elicited trust, respect, and loyalty from many of his colleagues who affectionately called him "Professor Parker" and often quoted his Careerism's: "Do you understand what I'm saying", "Don't worry; I'll take care of it", or "What's his or her phone number?" These phrases represented Norman's assurance that he was listening and meeting your needs as his "highest priority."
Norman's favorite saying was: "And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not." Galatians 6:9
Norman strongly believed in the principles of equality and justice and held a Silver Life Membership in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, where he was active until a few years ago.
In addition to serving others, Norman was a prolific reader and music aficionado. He amassed a collection of 2,000 classical and jazz recordings, CD's, albums, and other media. He also loved to fish and donate to many charitable organizations.
Norman was greeted in heaven by his late parents, Cleo and Norman Parker, Sr, his sisters, Rita Kemp and Gwendolyn Parker, and his brothers, Clinton Parker and Ronald Parker.
Norman will be missed by his devoted companion, Joan Marie Boyd, his daughter, Stacia Parker, his son, Gregory Parker, his adopted son, Aaron Ducre, his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service and repast celebrating his life and legacy.
Norman's Memorial Service is July 26, 2019, Mount Airy Church Of God in Christ, 6401 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19126, at 10:00am.
Norman asked in lieu of flowers a charitable donation be made to DonorsChoose.org
Published in The News Journal on July 27, 2019