Norman L. Cross
Chadds Ford - Norman L. Cross, of Chadds Ford, 87, dearly-loved husband, step-dad, pop-pop and friend, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Never a fan of obituaries that painted the departed person as "more than", Norm's list of accomplishments in life, though many, will not be recounted here. Instead, his life is summarized in two words, "he cared." He cared about all the people in the plants he managed for DuPont, endearing all to him, "Norm Cross, the Legend." He cared for folks when he was in Human Resources in Wilmington - his door always open, trusted to look out for employees' best interests. He cared about people by opening his doors to those down on their luck, or friends needing a place to stay between homes, on furlough from the mission field, even an Indian man who came to wash windows who was living out of his car. He cared about little kids of single parents in our back yard picnics by functioning as the Pied Piper in a large red clown wig. The door to his home was as wide open as his heart was. He cared deeply for his wife, Aleta, and daughters, Lauren and Lindsey, demonstrated most recently by his brown book of instructions upon his demise, smoothing the way for our sad goodbyes. He was truly one of the saints who made it easier for others to believe in God.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Norm's legacy of care, contributions to Covenant Mercies, 1 Fellowship Drive, Glen Mills, PA 19342 are appreciated. His memorial service will be private.
"One day some of you will hear that I am dead. Do not believe it. I will then be alive as never before." (Dwight Moody, evangelist)
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019