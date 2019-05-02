|
Norman T. Badders
New Castle - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Judy Badders, the loving father of Noel Duckworth, "son"-in-law, Brandon Duckworth, and proud grandfather to the joy of his life, Henry Thomas Duckworth. He is survived by his devoted brother William M. Badders and dozens of nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom he loved dearly. Norman was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Zappaterrini and Alice Badders.
Born in Wilmington on March 10, 1936, Norman was the son of Myrtle and Benjamin Badders. Upon graduation from Wilmington High School in 1954, he proudly joined the U.S. Air Force, where he spent most of his tour in Europe. He also was a graduate of the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising in Philadelphia, winning numerous awards for his academic achievements. During his working years, he was partner in Hoy's Delicatessen in Richardson Park; insurance salesman; licensed realtor; Executive Director of Pennsylvania Paraplegic Association in Philadelphia; administrator for the B&O Railroad; and, manager of Avenue Wines & Spirits in Wilmington, his brother-in-law's store, where he retired in 1998.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th Street, New Castle, DE at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19702, or Wilmington Friends School, 101 School Rd., Wilm., DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019