Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krienen Funeral Home
101 W. 6th Street
New Castle, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Krienen Funeral Home
101 W. 6th Street
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Badders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman T. Badders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman T. Badders Obituary
Norman T. Badders

New Castle - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Judy Badders, the loving father of Noel Duckworth, "son"-in-law, Brandon Duckworth, and proud grandfather to the joy of his life, Henry Thomas Duckworth. He is survived by his devoted brother William M. Badders and dozens of nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom he loved dearly. Norman was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Zappaterrini and Alice Badders.

Born in Wilmington on March 10, 1936, Norman was the son of Myrtle and Benjamin Badders. Upon graduation from Wilmington High School in 1954, he proudly joined the U.S. Air Force, where he spent most of his tour in Europe. He also was a graduate of the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising in Philadelphia, winning numerous awards for his academic achievements. During his working years, he was partner in Hoy's Delicatessen in Richardson Park; insurance salesman; licensed realtor; Executive Director of Pennsylvania Paraplegic Association in Philadelphia; administrator for the B&O Railroad; and, manager of Avenue Wines & Spirits in Wilmington, his brother-in-law's store, where he retired in 1998.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th Street, New Castle, DE at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19702, or Wilmington Friends School, 101 School Rd., Wilm., DE 19803.

www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now