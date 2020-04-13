|
|
O. Patrick "Pat" Struve
Wilmington - We are heartbroken to share that O. Patrick "Pat" Struve passed away on April 7, 2020. A native of Texas, Pat was born in El Paso and raised in Corpus Christi, and showed immense musical talent at an early age; by the age of 15 Pat was performing in dance halls with his saxophone and clarinet, and as a young man he was selected to play the oboe and English horn in both the Corpus Christi and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestras.
Pat attended DelMar College to continue his musical education, where in true fairytale fashion he took piano lessons with a student teacher named Irene, who would soon become his wife. Together, Pat and Irene were led by a shared love of music to Irene's alma mater, Northwestern University, where during this time Pat's passion for music and his fluency with musical instruments led him to answer his life's true calling as a salesman, connecting musicians with the ideal instruments for them - violins, pianos, organs, and horns - you name it, Pat could sell it! Pat knew music so well that he was able to make the perfect match, time and time again, for thousands of musicians, orchestras, and companies over the course of his decades in sales.
For the last 45 years Pat and his family lived in Delaware, and after retiring from a long and successful career selling pianos and a huge variety of instruments, Pat and Irene, together with their beloved dog Katie, moved to Pot Nets, where Pat was able to thrive and dive headfirst into another passion of his - boating, fishing, and taking rides in the golf cart! Pat continued to serve his community by headlining the advertising for the Pot Nets Homeowners Association, and made wonderfully creative use of his retirement by woodworking, inventing, and even crafting custom fishing rods for like-minded avid fishermen and boaters like himself.
Pat will be remembered and honored for his sharp sense of humor, his immense musical talent, his bright and creative nature, and for being the patriarch of a family who adored him. He is predeceased by his devoted wife Irene, his sister Sarah, his brother-in-law Bill, his son-in -law Danny, and his beloved dog Katie. Pat is survived and missed by his son Paul Struve, his daughter Terry Struve, his daughter Shelley Sullivan, and his grandchildren Lisa and Sarah Struve, and Danny and Bridget Sullivan.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place at a time in the future yet to be announced, and the family looks forward to it with full hearts.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020