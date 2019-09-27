Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of Fresh Fire
2300 Northeast Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Fresh Fire
2300 Northeast Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
1963 - 2019
Ogden J. Blake Obituary
Ogden J. Blake

Wilmington - Born in Chester, PA on November 7, 1963; departed this life on September 14, 2019. Service of celebration will be held 10am on Saturday, September 28 at Cathedral of Fresh Fire, 2300 Northeast Blvd., Wilmington, DE. Viewing will be from 8-10am; with formal home going service to follow. Interment at Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA.

Evan W. Smith

Funeral Services

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
