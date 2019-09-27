|
Ogden J. Blake
Wilmington - Born in Chester, PA on November 7, 1963; departed this life on September 14, 2019. Service of celebration will be held 10am on Saturday, September 28 at Cathedral of Fresh Fire, 2300 Northeast Blvd., Wilmington, DE. Viewing will be from 8-10am; with formal home going service to follow. Interment at Rolling Green Memorial Park, 1008 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA.
Evan W. Smith
Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019