Olen T. Hopkins
Houston - Olen T. Hopkins, of Houston, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center at the age of 93. He was the son of the late Everrett and Chloie Hopkins.
Mr. Hopkins proudly served 3 years in the Navy prior to serving a year in the Army.
Mr. Hopkins was an outgoing man who loved people. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading constantly and completing crossword puzzles.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hopkins is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hopkins; sisters, Bernadean Yoak and Emerajean Richards.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his loving wife, Jean E. Hopkins; brother, Everrett "Leo" Hopkins; sister, Diane Miller and nieces and nephews.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Mr. Hopkins will be private and for the immediate family only. He will be laid to rest in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.