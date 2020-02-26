|
Olga T. Walukewicz
Wilmington - Olga T. Walukewicz, age 99, formerly of Floral Park, NY passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. She was born in New Rochelle, NY to the late Nick and Tessie (Romanow) Gladun. Olga was raised in Maspeth, NY and graduated from Grover Cleveland High School and Heffley's Business School. After graduation she worked as a secretary for ALCOA Aluminum Company and U.S. Life Title which became AIG.
She was involved in many community activities in New York and had a special love for gardening. As a member of the Stewart Manor Garden Club she competed in many floral arranging competitions. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, skiing, reading and sewing.
Upon her move to Delaware, Olga lived in Berkshire at Pike Creek and Sunrise of Wilmington. Known for her inner strength and positive nature, she especially loved being with her family and watching her grandchildren in all of their activities.
Olga is survived by he daughter Linda (Dave) Reifschneider, grandchildren Jon Reifschneider, Jenna Weaver and Jaclyn Polk and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Constantine "Gus" Walukewicz, her son James Walukewicz and sister Vera Ewald.
Thank you to the team at Sunrise of Wilmington for their excellent care and kindness. A funeral service will be held on Long Island, NY. In lieu of flowers a donation in Olga's name may be made to the Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N. DuPont St., Wilmington DE 19806.
For online condolences please visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020