Olin S. Davis, Jr.
Sassafras - Olin S. Davis, Jr., 91, of Sassafras, MD passed away March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family.
Visitation Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Funeral service Saturday, March 16, at 11 am, St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 15 E. Green St. Middletown, DE 19709.
Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Visit www.galenafuneralhomeofsls.com for complete obituary.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019