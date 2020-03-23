Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive E. Kane


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive E. Kane Obituary
Olive E. Kane

Wilmington - Olive E. Kane, age 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 21, 2020, with her loving husband and niece by her side.

A native Delawarean and graduate of Wilmington High School, her working career included 20 years as a salesperson for Gulf Oil and 20 years at the Bank of Delaware/PNC Bank before retiring as a purchasing agent.

Throughout her life, Olive always did her best to help people. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. John the Beloved Church. Olive will be remembered for her generosity and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John J. (Jack) Kane; and her closest niece, Juanita M. Drozd; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Her family thanks the Critical Care nursing staff of Christiana Hospital for their excellent service and compassion.

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Olive can be made to St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, or the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -