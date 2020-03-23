|
|
Olive E. Kane
Wilmington - Olive E. Kane, age 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 21, 2020, with her loving husband and niece by her side.
A native Delawarean and graduate of Wilmington High School, her working career included 20 years as a salesperson for Gulf Oil and 20 years at the Bank of Delaware/PNC Bank before retiring as a purchasing agent.
Throughout her life, Olive always did her best to help people. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. John the Beloved Church. Olive will be remembered for her generosity and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John J. (Jack) Kane; and her closest niece, Juanita M. Drozd; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her family thanks the Critical Care nursing staff of Christiana Hospital for their excellent service and compassion.
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Olive can be made to St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, or the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020