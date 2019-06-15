|
|
Olive Reed Heegard
- - Olive was born November 16, 1920. Following a short illness, Olive drew her last breath on May 16, 2019.
Olive is predeceased by her parents, William A. Reed & Elsie Wynona Clark Reed, grandparents Robert F Reed & Elizabeth Stidham Lynam Reed and her husband, Cloyce Herman Heegard (9.3.1919-2.28.2012) and several siblings.
Olive is survived by her children, Bonnie Lee (James) Brown & Cloyce W. (Pat) Heegard, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A life long resident of Newark, Olive often recalled the early years of Newark.
Olive's grandfather and father were bricklayers who helped literally build the cities of Newark, Marshallton and Wilmington.
Her father, frequently talked about the homes he built and the special pieces of himself he left in each building he built. Check your foundations for change or a personal note from Bill!
Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the VFW National Home for Children (vfwnationalhome.org) 3573 South Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.
Published in The News Journal on June 15, 2019