Onalee Rae Baldwin
1939 - 2020
Bear - Onalee Rae Baldwin died in her home in Bear, Delaware May 30th. She was born in Bay City, Michigan in August, 1939. After attending school in Midland, Michigan she earned a BS degree from Graceland University in 1962. She was an active member of the Community of Christ all her life.

She is survived by Ronald Baldwin, her husband of more than 54 years, her daughter Marta Hall of Wilmington Delaware, a brother Kenneth Nevill of Albuquerque, New Mexico, two sisters, Dorothy Skutt of Virginia Beach and Patricia Miner of Windsor, Colorado, and four grandchildren: Benjamin Baldwin and Margaret Baldwin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Brett Hall and Aiden Hall of Wilmington, Delaware. Onalee was predeceased by her son Sterling Daniel Baldwin and her brother Gailyn Nevill.

In recognition of the global pandemic, her memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, contributions in Onalee's name be sent to Outreach International, 112 W 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
