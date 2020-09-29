Orrie "Bill" Williamson Jr (Aka Shark)
Newark, formerly of Newport - Age 62, kicked the bucket on September 27, 2020 after a 2 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease)
Orrie attended Krebs School in Newport and graduated from Delcastle High School in 1975. He achieved Eagle Scout in 1973. Orrie worked as a painter at Atlantic Aviation for 10 years, SC&A Construction for 14 years and his own father/son business, Old Style Carpentry, for 14 years before returning to SC&A and leaving on disability Dec 7, 2018.
He enjoyed family vacations, travel with his wife, fantasy football, going to the beach and Hobie sailing at the Rehoboth Bay Sailing Assoc where he used to be a member.
Orrie was preceded in death by his parents; Joan and Orrie Williamson Sr. , his stepfather, Robert Williamson and his in-laws Roy and Esther Nichols.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Joyce Nichols Williamson; his daughter, Mandy Vincent (Sean); Son, Lee Williamson Sr. (Jessica); brothers, Sam Williamson (Claire) and George "Dola" Williamson (Beth); and his 5 grandchildren, Lee Jr, Jackson and Cody Williamson, and Geneva and Isaac Vincent. Also his brother in laws Ronnie (Harriette) Dennis (Peggy) and Jeff (Debby) Nichols and sister-in-law Connie Nichols Marro (Michael) and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, October 3 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804. Please note, due to Covid restrictions, there is a limited capacity so this will only be a walk through viewing to pay your respects and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Racheal Kathiomi, his caregiver, Tracie Pope, his hospice nurse, Dr. Elman and Mary Kelley of Penn Comprehensive ALS Center and all of our friends and family who never left our side. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to ALS Association of Philadelphia (http://webpa.alsa.org/
) and/or Delaware Hospice (https://www.delawarehospice.org/
).
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com