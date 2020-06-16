Oscar Burton Schetrompf
Wilmington - Oscar B. Schetrompf, 58, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware to Lester Schetrompf and Claudia Records.
Oscar attended John Dickinson High School. He worked as a surveyor for several years. More recently, he worked as a home remodeler, freely sharing his many skills with friends and family. He loved fishing and the outdoors. Oscar was not only an avid animal lover but was always willing to help out people in need.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Lester and Lisa (Williams) Schetrompf; his mother and step-father, Claudia and Ray Groff; his two sisters, Mae Stepler and Denise Sutton and his nephew, Joshua Stepler.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Oscar's name to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE 19805 or www.faithfulfriends.us.
Wilmington - Oscar B. Schetrompf, 58, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware to Lester Schetrompf and Claudia Records.
Oscar attended John Dickinson High School. He worked as a surveyor for several years. More recently, he worked as a home remodeler, freely sharing his many skills with friends and family. He loved fishing and the outdoors. Oscar was not only an avid animal lover but was always willing to help out people in need.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Lester and Lisa (Williams) Schetrompf; his mother and step-father, Claudia and Ray Groff; his two sisters, Mae Stepler and Denise Sutton and his nephew, Joshua Stepler.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Oscar's name to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE 19805 or www.faithfulfriends.us.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.