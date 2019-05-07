Services
Ezion Mt Carmel United Church
800 N Walnut St
Wilmington, DE 19801
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Silvebrook Cemetery
New Castle - Oscar James Chapman, Jr. was born July 17, 1938, in Wilmington, Delaware to Mildred Acree Chapman and Oscar James Chapman Sr. He departed this life May 1, 2019, in St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family. Oscar leaves to cherish his memory his companion, Mary Mitchell; children, Deybra, Cynthia, Oscar, William (Patricia) and Edith Chapman; a bonus daughter, Robin Baldwin; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, 6pm, May 10, 2019, at Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm., DE; viewing 4:30-5:30 pm only. Interment,11:30am, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Silvebrook Cemetery. Condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
