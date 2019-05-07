|
|
Oscar J. Chapman
New Castle - Oscar James Chapman, Jr. was born July 17, 1938, in Wilmington, Delaware to Mildred Acree Chapman and Oscar James Chapman Sr. He departed this life May 1, 2019, in St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by his family. Oscar leaves to cherish his memory his companion, Mary Mitchell; children, Deybra, Cynthia, Oscar, William (Patricia) and Edith Chapman; a bonus daughter, Robin Baldwin; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, 6pm, May 10, 2019, at Ezion Mt. Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm., DE; viewing 4:30-5:30 pm only. Interment,11:30am, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Silvebrook Cemetery. Condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019