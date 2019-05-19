|
Ottfried Guenther Mittelstadt
Elkton, MD - Ottfried Guenther Mittelstadt, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Born in Germany on April 19, 1937, he was the son of the late Maximillian and Ella (Kobischke) Mittelstadt. Ottfried made his career as a pastry chef at Hercules Country Club for over 25 years. In his leisure time, he loved cooking, baking, camping and enjoying the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Ottfried is preceded in death by his wife, Erica (Schulz) Mittelstadt. He is survived by his children, Marlene Mittelstadt of Elkton, MD, Marianne Mittelstadt of Cascade, CO, Maximilian Mittelstadt of Elkton, MD and Monica Wright (Robert) of Winston-Salem, NC; and granddaughter, Kayleigh Wright.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Towson University Foundation, Inc., Office of Development, 8000 York Road, Towson, MD 21252.
Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019