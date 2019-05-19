Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ottfried Mittelstadt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ottfried Guenther Mittelstadt


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ottfried Guenther Mittelstadt Obituary
Ottfried Guenther Mittelstadt

Elkton, MD - Ottfried Guenther Mittelstadt, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Born in Germany on April 19, 1937, he was the son of the late Maximillian and Ella (Kobischke) Mittelstadt. Ottfried made his career as a pastry chef at Hercules Country Club for over 25 years. In his leisure time, he loved cooking, baking, camping and enjoying the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Ottfried is preceded in death by his wife, Erica (Schulz) Mittelstadt. He is survived by his children, Marlene Mittelstadt of Elkton, MD, Marianne Mittelstadt of Cascade, CO, Maximilian Mittelstadt of Elkton, MD and Monica Wright (Robert) of Winston-Salem, NC; and granddaughter, Kayleigh Wright.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Towson University Foundation, Inc., Office of Development, 8000 York Road, Towson, MD 21252.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now