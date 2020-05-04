Overseer George E. Pritchett
Overseer George E. Pritchett Sr.

Dover - Overseer George E. Pritchett Sr., age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Service details, letters of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Thank You.
