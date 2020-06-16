Ozzie R. May, Sr. "Buddy"Wilmington - Ozzie R. May, Sr. "Buddy", 73, died at home on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.He leaves behind his wife of 52 years Margie (Johnson) May and his five children: daughter, Michele May; daughter, Tina Kelly (Chris); son, Ozzie May, Jr. (Carla); daughter, Jaimie Lynn May; and daughter, Sherrie May (Bryan). He also leaves ten grandchildren, Rachel, Branden, Andrew, Cameron, Caitlyn, Mackenzie, Michael, Courtney, Gabrielle, and Eric. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Old Yeller.Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5-7pm at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. An additional visitation hour will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9-10am at the same location, followed by a funeral service at 10am. Interment will be held privately for the family at Cathedral Cemetery.To view the extended obituary, please visit:.