P. Gerald White
Wilmington - P. Gerald White, age 85, passed away on August 18, 2019, leaving behind his wife and partner of 56 years, Bonnie, daughters Martha M. White of Wilmington and Stephanie W. Kropac (Charles) of Media, PA, and three grandchildren, Katie, Ben and Carter Kropac.
Born to Delaware parents, Grace Carpenter White and Willard T. White, Jerry had 4 siblings: Willard T. White, Jr. (deceased), Edward C. White and R. Bruce White, of Wilmington, and Gail White Landon, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Jerry graduated from Tower Hill, then the Wharton School at Penn (where he was a coxswain for the crew team). He was a Supply Officer in the Navy for 3 ½ years, mostly as paymaster and purchaser for the North Atlantic Fleet aboard the destroyer USS Robinson DD562. He loved the Navy.
Jerry White's career as a commercial realtor let him meet the world. He sold/leased office buildings, empty schools, hospitals, churches, historic structures, raw land and brown fields. He had listings in California, Texas and Italy! He retired as a Director of Cushman and Wakefield in Delaware in 2011.
Jerry was a good dancer and a hard worker. He made a lot of people laugh. He was the quick witted friend, grandfather and joking Uncle to his 19 nieces and nephews. He supported charities that served the homeless and the poor, especially Brother Ronald Giannone's many Ministry of Caring projects. He served on various boards in Old New Castle and Wilmington and also on the board of his UPenn fraternity - St. Anthony Hall. In retirement Jerry volunteered at Hagley and The Nemours Hospital for Children.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Ministry of Caring Inc., 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or Sunday Breakfast Mission, PO Box 352, Wilmington DE 19899.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019