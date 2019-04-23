|
P. Richard Murphy
Wilmington - It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Ricky Murphy. Ricky passed away suddenly at home on April 18, 2019 at the age of 60.
Ricky was born to the late Paul L. Murphy and Ruthann C. Lamborn and raised in Forty Acres. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 326 and retired in August of 2018 after a life of dedicated service.
Ricky was an avid sports enthusiast and athlete, a family trait. His love of sports led him to coach rough touch football followed by coaching his sons in basketball, baseball, and football. Ricky was a diehard Eagles fan (E-A-G-L-E-S). His favorite song was jingle bells which he could be heard singing all year around to brighten everyone's moods. Ricky will be missed most for his big heart and his crazy sense of humor, which we were all lucky enough to experience.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his sons, Ian and his wife, Lexi, and Sean; his siblings, Lynn and her husband Gerry, Michael, Dana, Tommy and his wife, Krissy; his extended Sobieski family, as well as many nieces, nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth R.C. Church, 809 S. Broom, St.,Wilm., DE on Thursday, April 25 at 11:00am. Friends may call at the church from 9:00am to 11:00am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom, Wilmington, DE 19805 or .
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019